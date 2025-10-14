Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several research firms recently commented on PHVS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Pharvaris from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised Pharvaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Pharvaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th.

Pharvaris stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. Pharvaris has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of -2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Pharvaris by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pharvaris by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the period.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

