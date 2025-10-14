Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 2,697 Shares of Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,786,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,432,000 after acquiring an additional 302,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,888 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,370,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,314,000 after acquiring an additional 44,004 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 787,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Insperity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $58.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol R. Kaufman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.24 per share, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,311.08. The trade was a 11.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eli Jones acquired 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.41 per share, with a total value of $100,083.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,382.27. This trade represents a 20.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $925,981. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Up 1.7%

NSP stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.14 and a 12 month high of $95.98.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-2.51 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 226.42%.

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.