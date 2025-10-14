Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ADTN

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.05% of ADTRAN worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 762.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 560.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 233,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 198,413 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 70,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 16,349 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $689.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Read Our Latest Report on ADTRAN

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.