Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,135 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BFI Infinity Ltd. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 3.2% in the second quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. now owns 43,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 300,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 8.3%

Shares of CDE opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 1.23. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 13.06%.The company had revenue of $480.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 102,257 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,227,084.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 568,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,476. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $1,831,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,197,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,190,576.85. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,619 shares of company stock worth $6,626,362. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Profile



Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

