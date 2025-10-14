Eastern Bank Buys 193 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 63,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 44,457 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 88,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 443.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 31,337 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances
In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 15,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,160. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance
International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -103.23%.
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
Read More
