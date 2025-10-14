HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Acquired by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.07% of HubSpot worth $19,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in HubSpot by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $449.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,954.94, a PEG ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $418.34 and a one year high of $881.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.22 and a 200 day moving average of $537.84.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.66, for a total value of $8,637,886.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,275,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,744,531.30. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,000. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,598 shares of company stock valued at $20,947,042. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on HubSpot from $720.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.11.

View Our Latest Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.