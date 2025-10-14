Inspire Investing LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in Tronox Holdings PLC $TROX

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,418 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tronox worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tronox by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Tronox by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Tronox by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Tronox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 111,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tronox by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tronox

In other news, CEO John D. Romano purchased 100,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,333,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,468.65. This represents a 8.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Engle purchased 12,600 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 146,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,062.82. This represents a 9.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 184,750 shares of company stock valued at $579,714. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TROX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Tronox Price Performance

NYSE:TROX opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.28. Tronox Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.03 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Tronox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -12.66%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

