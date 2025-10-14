Diversified Healthcare Trust $DHC Stake Trimmed by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,165 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 296.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 18,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DHC. B. Riley lifted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.2%

DHC opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of $989.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.65.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.The company had revenue of $370.78 million during the quarter.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 27th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.36%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

