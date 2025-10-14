Unitil Corporation $UTL Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Unitil Stock Performance

UTL stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $838.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.65. Unitil Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 9.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unitil Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Unitil Profile

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.