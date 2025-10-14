Inspire Investing LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in American States Water Company $AWR

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,394,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 152,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 62,545.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 148,858 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,576,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American States Water has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of AWR opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. American States Water Company has a 52 week low of $69.85 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). American States Water had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.77%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

