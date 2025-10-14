Aberdeen Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Aberdeen Group plc reduced its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,899 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.33% of Stride worth $20,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Stride by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Stride by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stride by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

NYSE:LRN opened at $144.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.07. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $171.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.19.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $653.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 11.97%.Stride’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $2,270,896.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 706,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,895,378.98. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

