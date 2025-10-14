Aberdeen Group plc Has $24.38 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Aberdeen Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,587,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,477 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.23% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $24,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.8%

HST opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

