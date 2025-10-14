Aberdeen Group plc Has $21.18 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Aberdeen Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,390 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.21% of Amdocs worth $21,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DOX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.8%

DOX opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.61 and a 12 month high of $95.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

