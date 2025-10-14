Nova Ltd. $NVMI Shares Sold by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc cut its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,063 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.28% of Nova worth $22,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Nova in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nova by 182.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nova by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Nova by 13.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova in the first quarter worth $92,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Stock Up 5.6%

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $319.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.76. Nova Ltd. has a 52-week low of $153.99 and a 52-week high of $336.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. Nova had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.10%.The business had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Nova’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nova has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.220 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Nova in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Nova from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nova

Nova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.