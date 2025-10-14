Aberdeen Group plc Sells 32,125 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

Aberdeen Group plc trimmed its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,125 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.23% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $24,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $208.43 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $118.03 and a 12 month high of $216.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $216.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.17 million. Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $203.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.