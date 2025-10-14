Aberdeen Group plc Boosts Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 592,125 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned 1.26% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $21,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $138.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.13. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.The company had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

