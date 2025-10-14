DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Stake Reduced by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 55,294 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.08% of DexCom worth $26,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in DexCom by 222.5% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 23,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in DexCom by 4.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,004 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in DexCom by 1.4% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 21,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in DexCom by 16.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. William Blair raised DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

DexCom Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,840. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $40,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,555,449.58. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $564,733 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.