Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 7,618 Shares of Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 34,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 125,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Piedmont Realty Trust Price Performance

PDM stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.440 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Piedmont Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.