JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth $228,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 28.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at $251,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 554.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 673,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 570,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.35. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.73. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 29.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.04%.

In other news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 1,295 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $30,303.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela Valdes sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $217,409.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,457 shares of company stock valued at $661,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBGS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, New Street Research set a $19.00 price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

