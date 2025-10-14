Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires New Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,661,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,739,000 after purchasing an additional 73,160 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,534,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,116,000 after purchasing an additional 347,051 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 418,371 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,202,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,572 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,940,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE TRN opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.52. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $39.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $506.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

