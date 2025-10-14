Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases Shares of 3,920 BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust $BGT

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 200,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 1.0%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $13.59.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

