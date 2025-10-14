360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP) Insider Tony Pitt Purchases 2,614,485 Shares

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 2,614,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$810,490.35.

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 3rd, Tony Pitt bought 7,217,730 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$2,237,496.30.

On Friday, September 26th, Tony Pitt purchased 22,387,330 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$6,940,072.30.

On Friday, September 19th, Tony Pitt purchased 925,221 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$286,818.51.

360 Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.10. The company has a market cap of $121.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.29.

360 Capital Group Increases Dividend

360 Capital Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from 360 Capital Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6,202.0%. 360 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

