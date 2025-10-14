Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys Shares of 1,720 InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,906,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,315,000 after acquiring an additional 181,423 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,461,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,044,000 after acquiring an additional 99,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,624,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,072,000 after acquiring an additional 166,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,605,000 after acquiring an additional 36,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $30,620,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InvenTrust Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IVT stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.2377 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 65.97%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

