Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Takes $41,000 Position in Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. $GECC

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Separately, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $268,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Group Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ GECC opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Great Elm Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Great Elm Capital Group ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Great Elm Capital Group had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.7%. Great Elm Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GECC. Capital One Financial set a $11.00 target price on Great Elm Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Great Elm Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Great Elm Capital Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Great Elm Capital Group Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Further Reading

