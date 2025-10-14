Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $40,000 in BCE, Inc. $BCE

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 86,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 58,845 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 136,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Desjardins upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 22nd. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BCE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $33.85.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 1.96%.BCE’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 437.93%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

