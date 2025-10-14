K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Director Sells C$165,722.00 in Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total value of C$165,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 170,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,014,624.22. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock.
K92 Mining Stock Down 1.0%
KNT opened at C$19.07 on Tuesday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.10 and a 1-year high of C$19.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
About K92 Mining
K92 Mining Inc owns and operates the high-grade Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea which is currently operating at a design annualized production rate of approximately 120,000 oz AuEq per annum and is expected to produce at a run-rate of +300,000 oz AuEq per annum following its Stage 3 Expansion.
