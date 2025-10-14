K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Director Sells C$165,722.00 in Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total value of C$165,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 170,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,014,624.22. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

K92 Mining Stock Down 1.0%

KNT opened at C$19.07 on Tuesday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.10 and a 1-year high of C$19.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.74.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

About K92 Mining

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc owns and operates the high-grade Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea which is currently operating at a design annualized production rate of approximately 120,000 oz AuEq per annum and is expected to produce at a run-rate of +300,000 oz AuEq per annum following its Stage 3 Expansion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.