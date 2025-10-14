Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 15,108 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2025

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 1,271.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.