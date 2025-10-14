Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 15,108 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1,271.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

