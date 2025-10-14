PDS Planning Inc Makes New $214,000 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 26.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 930,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,556,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,348,000 after purchasing an additional 385,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.02.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $64.10.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 117.45%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

