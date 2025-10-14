Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 518.94 ($6.92) and traded as high as GBX 626.80 ($8.36). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 621.40 ($8.29), with a volume of 6,151,418 shares.

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 585 to GBX 620 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 655.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,492.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 599.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 518.94.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 15.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current year.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Guy Hachey bought 27,000 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 611 per share, with a total value of £164,970. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

