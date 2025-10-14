Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €28.62 ($33.28) and traded as high as €32.18 ($37.42). Commerzbank shares last traded at €31.34 ($36.44), with a volume of 2,818,642 shares changing hands.

Commerzbank Trading Down 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.62.

About Commerzbank

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.