New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as high as C$0.37. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 140,699 shares traded.

New Zealand Energy Trading Up 25.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83. The firm has a market cap of C$13.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.19.

About New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

