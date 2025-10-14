PDS Planning Inc Acquires New Shares in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2,695.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1,111.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 263.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 43,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 58.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 441,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 162,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The company had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

