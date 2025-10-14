Marston’s (LON:MARS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.62 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 42.55 ($0.57). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 42.20 ($0.56), with a volume of 1,040,501 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MARS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marston’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £266.87 million, a PE ratio of 841.00, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.62.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

