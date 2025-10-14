PDS Planning Inc Purchases New Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 640,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,819,000 after acquiring an additional 232,401 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3,319.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 181,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,385,000 after acquiring an additional 176,290 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $726,369,000 after acquiring an additional 143,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,718,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,846,053,000 after acquiring an additional 105,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $48,532,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,029,861.32. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total transaction of $3,740,686.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,265.31. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $568.90 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $419.00 and a 52 week high of $595.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $556.83 and a 200 day moving average of $517.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.25.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

