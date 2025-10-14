ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$50.39 and traded as high as C$51.29. ATCO shares last traded at C$51.15, with a volume of 212,592 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on ATCO from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63.

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.

