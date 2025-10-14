Blue Trust Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,697,222,000 after buying an additional 1,143,662 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Humana by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,755,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,845,830,000 after buying an additional 557,175 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,828,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,133,000 after acquiring an additional 219,541 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,331,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,873,000 after acquiring an additional 74,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $270.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.87 and a twelve month high of $315.35.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Humana from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Humana from $283.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.83.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

