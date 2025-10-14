Hiscox (LON:HSX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,257.48 ($16.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,406 ($18.75). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,399 ($18.66), with a volume of 1,209,271 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSX. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,580 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,460 target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,480.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,330.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,257.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 822.87, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Hiscox declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

