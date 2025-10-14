Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,818,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,326,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,080,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 424,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,549,000 after purchasing an additional 93,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,822,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,571,000 after purchasing an additional 211,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 11.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,121,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,177.14. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.86.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $121.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $127.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.75.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.30 million for the quarter. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.22%. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 14.87%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

