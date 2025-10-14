Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 956 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRCT. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 358.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $103.81. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.99.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 30.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

