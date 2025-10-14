Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $230,039,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after acquiring an additional 418,431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $181,585,000 after acquiring an additional 381,542 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,418,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after acquiring an additional 249,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $142.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.79. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $193.31.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.