Blue Trust Inc. Buys 641 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,867,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,653 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,897,000 after purchasing an additional 181,568 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 109.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 929,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,919,000 after purchasing an additional 484,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

ALSN stock opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average is $92.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

