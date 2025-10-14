Blue Trust Inc. Buys 135 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $473.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.08.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $4,034,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,568,138.45. The trade was a 12.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $1,727,283.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,052 shares in the company, valued at $24,434,206.60. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,144 shares of company stock worth $44,160,261. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $464.95 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of -188.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The business had revenue of $773.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

