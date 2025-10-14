AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,086,000 after purchasing an additional 61,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,196,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,544 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 26.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,186,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,365,000 after buying an additional 246,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $30,666,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 1.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Price Performance

AtriCure stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.59. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $136.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.390–0.340 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $91,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,077.76. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $90,282.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,386.30. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,952 shares of company stock worth $655,633. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research set a $54.00 price target on AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

