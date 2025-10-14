Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 980.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,293 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 100,262,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,952,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,887,000 after purchasing an additional 983,172 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,969,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,321,000 after purchasing an additional 608,806 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,127,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Avantor by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,034,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $39,591.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,068 shares in the company, valued at $627,224.52. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avantor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Avantor Price Performance

Avantor stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.98. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

