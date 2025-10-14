Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December $UDEC

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDEC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 30.9% in the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 18.0% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter.

UDEC stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $432.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

