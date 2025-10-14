Blue Trust Inc. Buys 154 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRDO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.55.

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $16,030,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,061,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,363,588.86. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 112,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $15,558,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 458,678 shares in the company, valued at $63,389,299.60. This represents a 19.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 942,181 shares of company stock worth $125,650,330. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

CRDO stock opened at $149.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 223.73 and a beta of 2.60. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $176.70.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% on a year-over-year basis. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

