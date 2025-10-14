Blue Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BXP were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in BXP in the 1st quarter worth about $14,737,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in BXP by 801.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 95,948 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in BXP by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in BXP by 632.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BXP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,001,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,461,000 after buying an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BXP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BXP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BXP from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. New Street Research set a $85.00 price target on BXP in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on BXP from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.95.

BXP Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,337.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. BXP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $90.11.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $868.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.09 million. BXP had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 0.11%.BXP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s payout ratio is 9,333.33%.

About BXP

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.