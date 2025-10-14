Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,870 Shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ODDITY Tech were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,571,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ODDITY Tech by 561.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 53,052 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ODDITY Tech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ODDITY Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ODDITY Tech from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ODDITY Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

ODDITY Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $79.18. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $241.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.44 million. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 14.65%.ODDITY Tech’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. ODDITY Tech has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.990-2.040 EPS. Research analysts predict that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODDITY Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.