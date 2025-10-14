Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July $NJUL Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.32% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS NJUL opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.77 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.