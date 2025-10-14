IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,842 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,653,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,078 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,855,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,704,000 after buying an additional 1,487,984 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,891,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,143,000 after buying an additional 952,161 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 931,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,679,000 after buying an additional 431,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,134,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,289,000 after buying an additional 414,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.